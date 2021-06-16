Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

LOV stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

