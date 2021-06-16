SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 7,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

