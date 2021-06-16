SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $138,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,303,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 338,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

