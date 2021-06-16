SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.88. The company had a trading volume of 579,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,609. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

