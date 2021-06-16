Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 268.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

