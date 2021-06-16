Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,829. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

