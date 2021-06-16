Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.40.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.43. 97,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.