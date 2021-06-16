Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 645,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,945,891.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

