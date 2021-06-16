Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold 645,136 shares of company stock worth $33,945,891 in the last 90 days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.