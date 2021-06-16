Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $60.02.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
