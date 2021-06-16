SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSEZY. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

