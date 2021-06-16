SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

