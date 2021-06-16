Stacy Bowman Sells 13,825 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

