Stacy Bowman Sells 13,825 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.