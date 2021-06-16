Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.30. Stantec shares last traded at C$54.85, with a volume of 142,602 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6275626 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold a total of 70,695 shares of company stock worth $3,803,116 over the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

