Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. 15,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,534,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $741,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

