State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,950 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.