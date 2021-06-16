State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $437,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

