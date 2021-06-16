State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,926 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FORR stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

