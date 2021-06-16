State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,908 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ennis worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 80.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

