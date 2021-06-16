State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,850 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.