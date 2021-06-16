State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,285 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

