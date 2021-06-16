State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after acquiring an additional 433,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

