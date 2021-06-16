State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,800 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

