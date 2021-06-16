StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.