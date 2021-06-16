Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Stereotaxis worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,671. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

