STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

