Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. 47,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,319 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,313 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

