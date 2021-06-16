Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ribbon Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,076 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

