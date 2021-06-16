Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

