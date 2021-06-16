Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DNPUF stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

