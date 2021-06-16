Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DNPUF stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.