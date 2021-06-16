Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SNMCY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

