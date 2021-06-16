Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,950.0 days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$32.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.