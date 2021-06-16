Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,528.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

