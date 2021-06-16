SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.57. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1,675,492 shares.
SPCB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.