SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.57. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1,675,492 shares.

SPCB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

