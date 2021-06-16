SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

