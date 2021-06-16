Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

