Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,643,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

