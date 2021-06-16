Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

