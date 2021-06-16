Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.