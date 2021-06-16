Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 325,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

