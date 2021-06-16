Swiss National Bank Has $2.51 Million Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.