Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Insider Daniel L. Alkon Acquires 10,000 Shares

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) insider Daniel L. Alkon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $94,857.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNPX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 23,127 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

