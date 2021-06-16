Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $39,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 6,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

