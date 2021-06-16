T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,960. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

