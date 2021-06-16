Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the May 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Takara Bio stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Takara Bio has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

