Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 16th (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TALS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

