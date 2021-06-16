Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Down 10.1%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price fell 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.51. 654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 3.31.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

