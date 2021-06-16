Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.95

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 18190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

