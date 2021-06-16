TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Jay J. White Buys 537 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jay J. White purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at C$82,806.29.

Jay J. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jay J. White purchased 800 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$48,888.36.

TRP stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.15. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The stock has a market cap of C$63.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.78.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

