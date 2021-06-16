TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tapestry by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.